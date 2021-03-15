Colin Cowherd has apparently been working hard on new outside the box ideas for where Russell Wilson should go.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd presented a surprise team that might be a fit for the Seattle Seahawks QB. He argued that the Washington Football Team makes sense as a team that Wilson should look at instead.

“Washington has $38 million of cap space… Chicago is $19 million over the cap,” Cowherd pointed out. “Washington has a great defensive coach… much easier division (the NFC East). It’s much easier for Russell Wilson to beat big brand Dallas twice a year than it is to beat Aaron Rodgers.”

Cowherd then made the comparison between Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He pointed out that Tom Brady signing with the Bucs made them instant Super Bowl contenders. He believes that Russell Wilson would have the same impact in Washington.

Washington is Tampa Bay before Tom Brady signed:@ColinCowherd on why Russell Wilson should pivot off Chicago on his trade list: pic.twitter.com/pKubVCzXMz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 15, 2021

It’s not the worst idea in the world. Much like the Bears, the Washington Football Team are coming off a playoff appearance but have an even more respect head coach in Ron Rivera.

And with some of the young rising stars that Washington has, Russell Wilson could quickly turn them from a 7-9 team in a bad division to a more dominant team in the entire NFC.

What do you think of Colin Cowherd’s idea? Would Russell Wilson be a good fit for the Washington Football Team?