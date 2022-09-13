Colin Cowherd Has 1 Word To Describe Seahawks Fans Booing Russ

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd has one word to describe fans of the Seattle Seahawks this Monday night.

The Seahawks are currently battling Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Wilson isn't exactly being greeted well by the Seattle fan base.

Wilson has been booed by Seahawks fans during warmups, the coin toss and every time he takes the field. Cowherd thinks it's pretty "embarrassing" of the Seattle fan base to treat their former franchise quarterback like that.

"Seahawk fans booing. Embarrassing. Should stand in admiration & silence when @DangeRussWilson has the ball," said Cowherd.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd?

There's two sides to this very controversial coin. On one side, Russell Wilson did request a trade instead of trying to stick it out in Seattle. On the other side, Seattle's front office didn't do much to support him these past few years.

Seahawks fans clearly feel like Wilson should have stayed. Can you blame them? However, that doesn't mean they're right in doing so.

Catch Wilson in action vs. the Seahawks right now on ESPN. Seattle currently leads Denver 7-3 late in the first quarter.