Colin Cowherd Has A Message For The Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season last night, but Colin Cowherd thinks the team has a bigger issue on its hands.

Cowherd is an unabashed Russell Wilson fan, but on his show today, he pleaded with the Seahawks to get the star quarterback some help, particularly on defense. Despite almost 600 yards of total offense, Seattle still lost to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime Sunday.

Wilson himself threw three interceptions, but Cowherd is most concerned with the team’s inability to stop its opponents. The Seahawks are down near the bottom in team sacks and have allowed the second-most passing yards in the league thus far.

“Yeah I know, he [Wilson] threw three interceptions last night. But unfortunately, he has no help,” Cowherd said. “They can’t cover anybody, no pass rush. Myles Garrett has nine sacks this year. The Seattle Seahawks team has nine sacks. The leader of the Seahawks in sacks is Jamal Adams. He’s not only a safety, he’s only played three games. They can’t cover. They can’t get pressure.”

Russell Wilson needs help… "We want Russ to cook but the cook, even if he's a 5-star chef, needs a little help… Seattle has got to make a move." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Tl1pxVHRP0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 26, 2020

There is still time for Seattle to make a move–one week to be exact. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 3.

Also, the hope is to have Adams back soon. The All-Pro safety, acquired via trade with the New York Jets, has missed several games due to injury.

Because of Wilson and his weapons in the passing game, the Seahawks are going to be able to put up points and have a chance to win any shootout. However, without a more competent defense, their playoff ceiling might be limited.