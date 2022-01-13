Colin Cowherd Has Ridiculous Russell Wilson Trade Proposal

If the Seattle Seahawks move on from Russell Wilson this offseason, they’ll most likely command a haul of draft picks in return. On the latest episode of The Herd, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd revealed just how many picks he would give up for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Cowherd claims that if he was the general manager of the New York Giants, he’d be willing to give up his first-round pick every year until Wilson is no longer on the team.

“If you’re the Giants, what would you give up for Russell Wilson? I as the general manager, would give you every first-round pick until he’s not a Giant,” Cowherd said. “Because by the way, if I’m keeping him for nine years, he’s winning a lot of games. He’s filling my stadium, he’s selling my merchandise, he puts me on television. Right now, the Giants are so bad everywhere except left tackle, one defensive tackle, a decent cornerback, a solid rookie wide receiver. They’re so bad everywhere, I would do it.”

This seems a bit ridiculous because a deal like this can’t even be structured properly, but it’s Cowherd’s way of showing just how valuable he believes Wilson is.

The New York Giants should trade _____ picks for Russell Wilson: Hear @ColinCowherd out on this… pic.twitter.com/TEvYbkbn5e — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 13, 2022

Despite all the rumors surrounding Wilson’s future, Pete Carroll thinks his star quarterback will return for the 2022 season.

“Yeah, he’s our quarterback,” Carroll said. “Of course, I do think that. He’s on our team.”

Wilson didn’t have his best year by his standards, but he’s still a game-changer at quarterback. With that said, it’ll be interesting to see how the Seahawks handle this offseason.