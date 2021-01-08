Colin Cowherd Is Calling For An Upset During Wild Card Weekend

Wild Card Weekend is just about ready to kick off. Upsets are bound to happen in the first round of the playoffs, but it’s tough to figure out where they’ll take place. That being said, Colin Cowherd feels confident about one game in particular.

During this Friday’s edition of The Herd, the FS1 radio host made a strong argument for the Rams shocking the Seahawks on the road this weekend.

Cowherd is a huge fan of Russell Wilson, but he is just not very pleased with what he has seen of late from the offense as a whole. The Rams, on the other hand, are getting healthy at the right time.

“Seattle’s offense is a mess. I can’t figure it out,” Cowherd said. “Seattle’s defense is very dependable on Jamal Adams making plays, and I don’t know if he’s healthy. I don’t what I’m getting this weekend. What’s wrong with their offense? Russell Wilson is healthy, the running backs are healthy, and DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are healthy. It’s been, at best, slightly below average.”

After listing all his concerns about the Seahawks’ offense, Cowherd said “I think the Rams can and will win this game.”

It turns out the Rams-Seahawks game isn’t the only one that Cowherd is putting on upset alert. He’s a tad worried about Tom Brady going up against Washington’s defensive line, which is anchored by rookie defensive end Chase Young.

“What do 43 year old quarterbacks not like? Getting hit. I think they [Washington] make this game really really ugly.”

Cowherd isn’t picking Washington to upset Tampa Bay, but he’ll keep a close eye on that game.

The first round of the NFL playoffs officially kicks off on Saturday when the Bills take on the Colts at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS.