Colin Cowherd Names ‘Best Result’ For Russell Wilson Situation

Despite all the drama this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are not trading Russell Wilson – at this time. That decision was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Fast forward 24 hours later, and Dan Patrick reported that Chicago offered Seattle three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters.

Trading away Wilson for a plethora of picks and players isn’t necessarily an awful idea. However, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd believes Wilson staying in Seattle is the best result for the franchise.

“This is the best result for Seattle, obviously. You were never going to get fair trade value,” Cowherd said. “Second of all, there was a ton of dead cap money. And third, there was no quarterback exchange.”

Wilson is currently in the prime of his career and is coming off a season where he threw 40 touchdown passes. Moving on from that kind of production is tough to do, especially since Seattle doesn’t have a worthy replacement on its roster.

Neither side has done its part to defuse the situation in Seattle, but the trade rumors should quiet down now that it’s clear Wilson isn’t available.

The best-case scenario for the Seahawks is that Wilson figures out his differences with the front office. If that means general manager John Schneider needs to upgrade the offensive line, then so be it.