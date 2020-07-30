Colin Cowherd Names The Best Player In The NFL

NFL Network unveiled its final 10 spots for this year’s version of the “NFL 100” list on Wednesday night. It was extremely controversial just off the fact that Patrick Mahomes didn’t receive the No. 1 spot on the list.

Lamar Jackson earned the top spot due to his MVP season in Baltimore, while Russell Wilson came in at second because of his heroics with a mediocre roster in Seattle.

Though many fans believe Mahomes belongs over Jackson and Wilson, it appears FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd is pleased with this year’s rankings, especially when it comes to Seattle’s franchise quarterback.

Cowherd has been fond of Wilson ever since he won the Seahawks’ starting job as a rookie in 2012. During this afternoon’s edition of The Herd, the longtime radio host said Wilson is the “best football player in the world.”

“Players for a long time just didn’t get Russell Wilson,” Cowherd said. “He’s smaller, he doesn’t have the Mahomes arm, and the system over there was predicated on defense. The players are finally acknowledging him. This is where he should be – top three. To me, he’s the best football player in the world.”

Russell Wilson ranked No.2 on NFL Top 100 List. "The players are finally acknowledging him… To me, he's the best football player in the league." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/nwuQM68WYc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 30, 2020

Wilson is clearly among the elites in the NFL, but it’s tough to put him over Mahomes right now. What the Kansas City gunslinger is accomplishing in such short time is legendary.

The only argument Cowherd made that could be seen as controversial is that he believes Wilson is surrounded by zero talent. Seattle has found some intriguing weapons over the years in Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Cowherd has been known to change his opinions from time to time, but it’s highly unlikely his stance on Wilson will be different when the 2020 season comes and goes.