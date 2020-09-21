Colin Cowherd Names The NFL’s Best Player After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season isn’t quite in the books yet, but Colin Cowherd already knows who the league’s best player is through the first two games.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that Russell Wilson has once again proven that he’s the league’s best player. He said that while players like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have some great traits, Wilson is the total package.

Cowherd specifically praised Wilson for having the bravery to throw passes in the direction of All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He pointed out that most QBs are advised to throw away from Gilmore, but Wilson shows no fear.

“Russell Wilson is the best football player in the world,” Cowherd said bluntly. “We’ve been pleading with Pete Carroll for years. ‘Let Russ cook.’ This is his team.”

It’s getting harder and harder to deny Wilson’s greatness. Despite some amazing seasons, he’s never received a single vote for NFL MVP.

But through two games this season Wilson looks like a clear frontrunner for NFL MVP. He’s leading the league with nine touchdown passes, an 82.5-percent completion rate, and a 140 passer rating.

Combine Wilson’s dominance with the revitalized defense led by safety Jamal Adams, and you have a recipe for a return to the Super Bowl.

Is Russell Wilson the best player in the NFL right now? If not, who else might take the honor?