Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Antonio Brown-Seahawks News

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter named the Seattle Seahawks as the favorites to sign Antonio Brown. The former All-Pro wideout is eligible to return to the NFL in a few weeks since his eight-game suspension is about to expire.

Pairing an elite wide receiver like Brown with an MVP-caliber quarterback in Russell Wilson sounds great on paper. However, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd isn’t so sure that it’ll work out for Seattle.

Cowherd isn’t denying Brown’s production and talent. The issue is that Brown is unreliable off the field. He’s been in a ton of trouble over the past two years, so there’s no guarantee he’ll suddenly stop being a headache.

“I’m not saying a troubled wide receiver doesn’t have a spot in the NFL, but you better be very careful. I’ve watched Antonio Brown at three different places, and it was a mess.”

According to reports, the Seahawks are looking at Antonio Brown…@ColinCowherd: Why would you roll the dice if you're Seattle? You're good at receiver and have great chemistry. I don't get this one:

Another reason why the Seattle might not even need to pull the trigger on signing Brown is the fact that it has two explosive receivers in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Through five games this season, Metcalf has 22 receptions for 496 yards and five touchdowns. He’s become one of the best deep threats in the NFL, as he’s averaging 22.5 yards per reception.

If the Seahawks do sign Brown for the remainder of the season, will he take away targets from Lockett and Metcalf? That’s something that Pete Carroll and the front office will have to consider.