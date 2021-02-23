Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

Although everyone keeps saying a Russell Wilson trade is unlikely this offseason, that hasn’t stopped rumors from circulating over the past week.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported the starting price for Wilson in the event that he’s on the trade block. The starting price would be at least three first-round picks.

While that asking price might not matter if the Seattle Seahawks refuse to trade Wilson, the fact that stories continue to emerge hints at some tension between the two sides. Colin Cowherd addressed that narrative during this Tuesday’s episode of The Herd.

“You understand he isn’t happy, right? Stories get out when someone wants them out,” Cowherd said. “This is amazing to me. This story is leaking because Seattle’s ego is with the coach. These coaches and GMs, stop trying to control and manage these superstars.”

Just the thought of Wilson being on the move is puzzling since he’s clearly the leader of the Seahawks.

Wilson had yet another productive season in Seattle, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Seattle made a change at offensive coordinator this offseason with the hope that it would reignite the passing game. However, those plans might fall apart before the 2021 season even begins if Wilson isn’t on the same page as Pete Carroll.

