Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson Is The “Missing Piece” For 1 NFL Team

Russell Wilson‘s future has been the topic of conversation in the NFL the past two weeks. The Seattle Seahawks haven’t shown a desire to trade their Pro Bowl quarterback, but there’s so much smoke surrounding this situation that some people believe a deal will eventually happen.

As of this week, the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Wilson. Although a trade isn’t imminent, Colin Cowherd believes Wilson can be the missing piece for one of those teams.

During this Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd made a strong argument for Wilson being the missing piece for the Bears.

“Mitch Trubisky went 25-13 with Matt Nagy,” Cowherd said. “What is he going to go? And also, Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, the heads coach and general manager in Chicago, are a little bit on the hot seat. They don’t have the power of Pete Carroll, and that’s one of the things turning off Russell – very much so – in Seattle.”

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently listed a few reasons why Wilson has interest in Chicago.

“I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good offensive-mind in Matt Nagy, and an intriguing market in Chicago.”

Fans in the Windy City don’t want to get their hopes up, but there’s been a lot of chatter about Wilson ending up on the Bears.

Do you think Wilson would fit in well with the Bears?