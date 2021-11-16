At one point in time, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll was the strongest QB-HC duo in the NFL behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. It’s since deteriorated, perhaps past the point of return.

Colin Cowherd believes the Seattle Seahawks have a major “crisis” on their hands. And it’d doesn’t have anything to do with Wilson, who’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The bottom line is Carroll has gained too much power and lost control of his team in the process, according to Cowherd.

“They have been in crisis for two years since Paul Allen passed away and Pete Carroll got way too much power,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “… The Seahawks organization has been in crisis for three years and nobody wants to talk about it.

The Seahawks most recently failed to score a single point in a 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. It was the latest in a trend of disappointing performances by Seattle.

Pete Carroll refused to take accountability for the loss, instead blaming the officials.

“They were such a big part of the game yesterday,” Carroll said of the officials, via ESPN.com. “They were a huge part of the game yesterday. So in an effort to try to make sure that we’re really on the same page and we’re working through it and we call the game together in a sense, you work at it during the course of the game. I’ve known some of these guys for a long time and they always show respect and I try to show respect, too. They’ve got a job to do and we’ve got a job to do, and we’ve got to figure it out. We don’t always see eye to eye, that’s for darn sure, and that happened yesterday.”

For the Seahawks to move forward, they may have to seriously consider moving on from Pete Carroll.

At least that’s what Colin Cowherd would do if he was running the Seattle organization.