Colin Cowherd Says 1 Prominent NFL Franchise Is “Outdated”

There were a lot of teams who laid an egg on Sunday, but Colin Cowherd has his attention on one franchise that he’s calling “outdated.”

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Seattle Seahawks for how they looked in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He pointed out that the Seahawks look lost when star quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t playing well.

Cowherd then went into a litany of issues that the Seahawks. He noted that they’re 31st in the NFL defensively and have really struggled in developing players through the draft.

“They feel outdated on both sides of the football… What do they do when Russell’s not good? Nothing,” Cowherd concluded.

"The Seahawks are outdated. What do they do when Russell Wilson isn't playing well? Nothing."@ColinCowherd on Seattle's struggles: pic.twitter.com/hjQR4Nu826 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 15, 2021

There’s no denying that the Seattle Seahawks are struggling mightily right now. Their 3-6 record is one of the worst stretches of Pete Carroll’s tenure in Seattle, let alone during Russell Wilson’s time with the team.

Granted, Russell Wilson did miss the team’s previous three games, during which they went just 1-2 with backup Geno Smith at the helm. But the Seahawks still rank near the bottom of the league in yards and yards allowed.

If the Seahawks can’t right the ship over these final eight weeks, they’ll have more than missing the playoffs to worry about moving forward.

Is Colin Cowherd right? Are the Seahawks outdated and unable to compete without Russell Wilson?