Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is “Too Desperate”

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd usually paints the Seattle Seahawks in a positive light, but he has finally decided he can no longer do that.

After watching the Seahawks fall short at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, Cowherd unleashed a rant about the franchise’s recent struggles. He believes the team has become desperate over the past few years.

“They are too desperate recently,” Cowherd said. “They give away draft picks like dentists give away floss. Everything is about now because Pete [Carroll] is older.”

Cowherd thinks the turning point for Seattle was when it traded away a handful of assets, which included a pair of first-round picks, for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

“The Jamal Adams trade felt desperate,” Colin Cowherd explained. “It felt like an older coach trying to win that year. I like Jamal – two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a player for a safety? Not even Ed Reed is probably worth that. Seattle is soft, they’re noisy, they’re mistake-prone, they’re a shell of themselves and Russell Wilson should not tolerate this.”

"The Seahawks are too desperate recently. They give away draft picks like dentists give away floss." — @ColinCowherd on the state of Seattle: pic.twitter.com/XWrJBbSQLR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 8, 2021

At 2-3, the Seahawks are in trouble simply because the NFC West is loaded with talent. If Pete Carroll can’t right the ship, there could be some major changes made to their roster in the offseason.

Let’s not forget Russell Wilson was mentioned in trade rumors this past offseason. Those rumors can resurface if things don’t get better in Seattle.

