Colin Cowherd Thinks Latest Cam Newton Report Is ‘Absolute Nonsense’

A recent report suggested that the Seattle Seahawks might be an ideal fit for free agent QB Cam Newton.

But while the idea may be interesting, FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd had a very different reaction to it. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the idea as “absolute nonsense.” He went so far as to say that it “infuriated him” and “makes no sense.”

Cowherd feels that the very idea is “an insult” to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. He feels it’s unnecessary for them to be pursuing a “celebrity” backup since Wilson never gets hurt to begin with. Cowherd went on to say that Wilson and Newton are just too different for the move to make any sense.

“Once again, absolute nonsense and disrespect for Russell Wilson,” Cowherd said. “Why bring in a celebrity backup?”

"Once again, absolute nonsense & disrespect for Russell Wilson… Why bring in a celebrity backup?"@ColinCowherd reacts to report that Seahawks are open to adding Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/5r6C3VALfW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 13, 2020

The FOX Sports host does make some good points, but none of them really address the positive reasons for bringing in Newton – or any high-quality backup for that matter.

For starters, every quarterback is healthy until they get hurt. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were monuments of health until their respective season-ending injuries.

So in the event that something does happen to Russell Wilson, it would probably pay for them to have a talented backup if they have Super Bowl aspirations. Rookie UDFA Anthony Gordon may have talent, but it’s hard to argue that he has Cam Newton’s talent.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s take on the Cam Newton rumors?