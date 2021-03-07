Russell Wilson remains the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback, but for how much longer will that be true?

The superstar quarterback is reportedly unhappy in Seattle. While he isn’t believed to have demanded a trade yet, many sense that it’s coming.

The Chicago Bears have been mentioned as one of Wilson’s four preferred trade destinations. The Bears could be willing to go all-in to land Wilson.

“I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good offensive-mind in Matt Nagy, and an intriguing market in Chicago,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter.

If Wilson is traded, who will the Seahawks go with at quarterback?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio mentioned Colin Kaepernick as one of the potential options, though it’s obviously an unlikely one.

There’s something else the Seahawks could do, if they trade Wilson. They could finally give Colin Kaepernick (who is only one year older than Wilson) a full and fair workout, undeterred by the possibility that Kaepernick would divide the locker room on the question of whether he or Wilson should play. (In 2017, given the lingering presence of veterans who resented Wilson, that was a very real possibility.)

The Seahawks were reportedly one of the teams that considered signing Kaepernick after he was released by the 49ers.

Kaepernick, 33, has not played in the NFL since 2016.