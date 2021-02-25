Cowboys Insider Has Message For Fans About Russell Wilson

Earlier Thursday, rumors started swirling regarding the Seattle Seahawks and star quarterback Russell Wilson about a potential blockbuster trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade and suggested he wants to stay in Seattle. However, the star quarterback reportedly has four landing spots in mind: Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

That would obviously be welcomed news for all four organizations. And yet, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater suggested the Cowboys likely won’t be the landing spot for Wilson.

“The news that Russell Wilson would ok a move to Dallas has me needing to do this for Cowboys fans,” Slater said on Twitter. “That Earl Thomas thing didn’t work and neither did an Aldon Smith to Seattle move despite their interest. Don’t see it happening.”

It would be an interesting decision from the Cowboys if they opted to trade for Russell Wilson. Dallas could lock up Dak Prescott with a longterm contract rather than giving up trade compensation for Wilson – in addition to paying his salary.

Of course, the Cowboys could franchise tag Prescott and then trade him to Seattle along with potential picks for Wilson. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback would be an upgrade over most quarterbacks, but the five-year age gap between he and Prescott could come into play as well.

Will the Seahawks actually trade Russell Wilson?