D.K. Metcalf’s Crazy Offseason Workout Is Going Viral

D.K. Metcalf is one of the biggest physical freaks in the NFL.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound wide receiver had a standout rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. The former Ole Miss Rebels star caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

Metcalf is set on improving in Year 2 and he’s been working hard this offseason in order to make that happen. The Seahawks wide receiver’s latest workout move is going viral on social media.

Video of Metcalf doing 42-inch lateral box jumps is going viral on Twitter on Wednesday evening. My calves are on fire just watching the video:

Uh… 42-inch lateral hurdle jumps? D.K. Metcalf takes athleticism to a whole new level. (via @TFordFSP)pic.twitter.com/Pr7FCsLZgS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 23, 2020

That just doesn’t seem like something the human body should be able to do, but Metcalf is a physical freak.

While Metcalf surely wants to improve on the field, it seems he wants to improve his Madden 21 rating, too.

Metcalf wasn’t very happy with his “95 overall” speed rating in the EA Sports video game. He is currently the eighth-fastest wide receiver in Madden 21.

“Stop playing,” Metcalf wrote in response to his speed rating. “I need to run the 40 again huh?”

Stop playing, 😂 I need to run the 40 again huh? https://t.co/sMVoQo3flh — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 17, 2020

Perhaps’ Metcalf’s crazy offseason workout will lead to some more breakaway plays on the field this fall – and an improved Madden 21 speed rating.