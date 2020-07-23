The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

D.K. Metcalf’s Crazy Offseason Workout Is Going Viral

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf catches a pass against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

D.K. Metcalf is one of the biggest physical freaks in the NFL.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound wide receiver had a standout rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. The former Ole Miss Rebels star caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

Metcalf is set on improving in Year 2 and he’s been working hard this offseason in order to make that happen. The Seahawks wide receiver’s latest workout move is going viral on social media.

Video of Metcalf doing 42-inch lateral box jumps is going viral on Twitter on Wednesday evening. My calves are on fire just watching the video:

That just doesn’t seem like something the human body should be able to do, but Metcalf is a physical freak.

While Metcalf surely wants to improve on the field, it seems he wants to improve his Madden 21 rating, too.

Metcalf wasn’t very happy with his “95 overall” speed rating in the EA Sports video game. He is currently the eighth-fastest wide receiver in Madden 21.

“Stop playing,” Metcalf wrote in response to his speed rating. “I need to run the 40 again huh?”

Perhaps’ Metcalf’s crazy offseason workout will lead to some more breakaway plays on the field this fall – and an improved Madden 21 speed rating.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.