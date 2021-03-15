Dan Orlovsky Proposes Blockbuster 3-Team Russell Wilson Trade

Three-way trades in the NFL are extremely rare. But ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that a three-way trade might be just what’s needed to move Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up, Orlovsky proposed a three-way trade involving the Seahawks, Chicago Bears and New York Jets. In the trade, the Bears get Russell Wilson, while the Seahawks get three first round picks and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

As for the Jets, they get Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack along with their choice of either cornerback Will Fuller or wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Jets also get an extra second-round pick.

The New York Jets would then use their No. 2 overall pick (which they keep in the trade) and select BYU QB Zach Wilson. It’s not the most ridiculous idea in the world.

Russ to the Bears? This is how @danorlovsky7 makes it happen 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LZAChrOQdV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 15, 2021

Dan Orlovsky might be onto something as far as the Seahawks, Bears and Jets all potentially working out some kind of trade for Russell Wilson. The three teams all have front office ties to one-another.

But as mentioned earlier, three-way trades in the NFL are extremely rare. Orlovsky is also straight-up assuming that the Seahawks would want Sam Darnold, who struggled mightily in his third NFL season.

The most realistic Russell trade for any of the three teams Orlovsky mentioned is a straight-up deal. A handful of first-round picks and some talented players in exchange for one of the best quarterbacks of this generation.

Anything else will likely result in a lot of people getting fired.