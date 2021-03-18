A blockbuster trade involving Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was unfathomable just a month or two ago. As the off-season’s progressed, the trade rumors have gained traction, leading some to believe a trade is more likely than not.

So what will it take for the Seahawks to give in and ship their franchise quarterback elsewhere? ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks it’s going to come down to one player: North Dakota State star Trey Lance.

Lance is one of the top quarterback prospects of the 2021 NFL Draft class. If the Seahawks fall in love with the North Dakota State alum during the evaluation process, they might be more willing to trade Wilson to acquire one of the top draft picks in the process.

Orlovksy believes Lance will make all the difference in Seattle’s upcoming plans involving Wilson.

.@danorlovsky7 strongly believes that Trey Lance from North Dakota State is the key in a potential Russell Wilson trade. "If [the Seahwaks] fall in love with Trey Lance, this becomes very realistic for me." pic.twitter.com/zEoN7yoN1t — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2021

The question is: do the Seattle Seahawks feel like their Super Bowl window is closed? If they do, shipping Russell Wilson elsewhere could be an easy decision.

The reality is Seattle has been patch-working together its roster for years, and it hasn’t paid dividends. Wilson has been let down by front-office decisions, and his frustration has grown to unprecedented levels.

The writing’s on the wall: the Seahawks are on the brink of a rebuild. They might as well orchestrate a blockbuster trade for Wilson and acquire as many assets as they can in the process, including potentially drafting a player like Trey Lance.