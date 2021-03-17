The Spun

Dan Patrick Reveals Bears’ Trade Offer To Seahawks For Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, the Chicago Bears have been aggressively pursuing a trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Tuesday afternoon, that pursuit came to an abrupt halt. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks decided not to move on from Wilson.

Not long later, the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. After missing out on a trade for Wilson, Chicago was forced to take a major step down – albeit for a three-time Pro Bowler.

However, the Bears did everything possible to make a run at Wilson. According to a report from Dan Patrick, Chicago made a massive offer to the Seahawks for their star quarterback.

Patrick cited a source close to the Bears who told him the team offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters.

It’s an incredible offer from the Bears, who were obviously serious about fixing the quarterback problems that have plagued the team for years.

Of course, without knowing the two starters Chicago was willing to give up, we won’t know if Seattle made the right decision. If Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith were offered, it would be difficult for the Seahawks to turn down.

Seattle might not receive a better offer for Wilson. However, getting rid of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback never seemed like a good idea in the first place.


