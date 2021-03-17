Dan Patrick Reveals Bears’ Trade Offer To Seahawks For Russell Wilson

Over the past few weeks, the Chicago Bears have been aggressively pursuing a trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Tuesday afternoon, that pursuit came to an abrupt halt. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks decided not to move on from Wilson.

Not long later, the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. After missing out on a trade for Wilson, Chicago was forced to take a major step down – albeit for a three-time Pro Bowler.

However, the Bears did everything possible to make a run at Wilson. According to a report from Dan Patrick, Chicago made a massive offer to the Seahawks for their star quarterback.

Patrick cited a source close to the Bears who told him the team offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters.

About an hour ago DP was told that the #Bears offered Seattle the following for Russell Wilson: -Three 1st Round picks

-a 3rd Round pick

It’s an incredible offer from the Bears, who were obviously serious about fixing the quarterback problems that have plagued the team for years.

Of course, without knowing the two starters Chicago was willing to give up, we won’t know if Seattle made the right decision. If Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith were offered, it would be difficult for the Seahawks to turn down.

Seattle might not receive a better offer for Wilson. However, getting rid of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback never seemed like a good idea in the first place.