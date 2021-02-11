Dan Patrick Shares What He’s Hearing About Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson appears dissatisfied with the team’s situation right now, and it may be causing a rift between the two.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Dan Patrick revealed some interesting things he’s heard from NFL sources. He said that Seahawks management is “not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp” for making his grievance public.

“A source told me that the #Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick said. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to coexist… the current situation is unsustainable. That’s what I was told.”

The chief concern from Wilson seems to be the inability of the Seahawks to give him offensive line protection. He has been sacked at least 40 times in each of his last eight seasons.

The result is teams reportedly reaching out to the Seahawks in hopes that they might be willing to trade him.

The Seattle Seahawks went 12-4 in 2020 as Wilson threw for a career-high 40 touchdowns. But the team just couldn’t keep him upright in the playoffs, giving up five sacks and leading to Wilson’s first playoff loss at home.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they aren’t exactly flush with assets for acquiring any elite offensive linemen in the immediate future. They don’t have a first-round draft pick for the next two years and are in the bottom half of the league for cap space.

Wilson clearly hasn’t reached a Deshaun Watson level of discomfort with the team. But who knows how long it will be before he starts really laying into the team.

Are Russell Wilson and the Seahawks headed for a divorce?