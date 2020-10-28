Details Emerge From Carlos Dunlap Trade Between Bengals, Seahawks

On Wednesday morning, reports suggested the Cincinnati Bengals told former star pass rusher Carlos Dunlap to “stay home” from the team’s facility.

The decision came as Dunlap’s name floated in trade rumors. Well, just a few hours later, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end was on the the move.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bengals traded Dunlap to the pass rush-needy Seattle Seahawks. Initial details were sparse, but reports said the Bengals received a player and a pick in the deal.

Not long after the trade was announced, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed the details of the trade. Seattle shipped backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick to the Bengals for Dunlap.

Compensation update: Seahawks are sending OL B.J. Finney and a 7th-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for DE Carlos Dunlap, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

The trade clears some much-needed cap space for the Seahawks, who signed Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason.

Finney spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent and played a key role during his time there.

He saw the chance to earn a more lucrative contract by signing elsewhere as a free agent. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in Seattle and now he’s headed to a new home.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are in desperate need of offensive line help. Offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Trey Hopkins both suffered injuries last weekend.

Finney should help fill the void.