Details Emerge From Pete Carroll’s New Seahawks Contract

The Seattle Seahawks boast the NFC’s best record at 6-1 as well as the NFL’s MVP frontrunner in Russell Wilson. Not a bad start for head coach Pete Carroll. And now the Seahawks are rewarding him for it.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Carroll has been given a five-year contract extension with the Seahawks. Per the report, the deal makes Carroll one of the highest paid coaches in the NFL, and possibly the highest.

NFL head coaching salaries are usually a bit of a mystery. But back in 2016, the Seattle Times reported that Carroll was believed to be making around $9 million a year.

At 69 years of age, Carroll is the oldest head coach in the NFL. A five-year deal with Seattle essentially locks him in with the Seahawks for what we expect will be his final years in football.

Pete Carroll is in his 11th year with the Seahawks after taking over in 2010. In his first eight years at the helm, Carroll led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances, four NFC West crowns, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Lombardi Trophy in 2013.

But ever since their loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, Carroll and the Seahawks have hit some road blocks. They have not advanced past the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs in the last five years.

However, the team that Carroll has assembled in 2020 looks better on offense than any team he’s coached in the NFL.

If there was ever a year to get over the hump and back into the Super Bowl, it would be this year.

Carroll deserves every penny for making that a possibility.