Details Emerge From Seahawks’ Pursuit Of Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks were reportedly in the mix for the Antonio Brown sweepstakes. In the end, the Buccaneers presented the best opportunity for the free agent.

Seattle hasn’t shied away from signing free agents with troubled pasts. It came as no surprise when the Seahawks were reportedly one of the front-runners to sign Brown last week.

Seattle’s made it clear it’s taking an all-or-nothing approach this season to take advantage of Russell Wilson’s prime years. But the Seahawks reportedly never felt comfortable adding Brown to the roster.

The Seattle Seahawks did all their “due diligence” on the former superstar receiver. The organization’s homework led to the team’s decision to move on this season without pursuing Brown.

“Per a league source, the Seahawks performed their due diligence on Brown, doing all the homework and checking all the boxes necessary to evaluate whether Brown should be added to the roster,” writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “The Seahawks decided based on their efforts that they weren’t comfortable adding Brown to the team.”

Antonio Brown is now heading to Tampa Bay where he’ll reunite with the veteran Tom Brady for a second time.

The Buccaneers’ passing game was already performing at a high level. It’ll be fun to see how the Tampa Bay offense is impacted with Brown in the lineup.

As for the Seahawks, they’ll look to bounce back from crushing loss to Arizona when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.