Dianna Russini Clarifies How Seahawks Are Handling Russell Wilson

ESPN’s Dianna Russini has been busy today, breaking the news that the Seattle Seahawks have been speaking to other teams about trade offers for Russell Wilson. But there was one thing she had to clarify earlier this afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, Russini made it clear that the Seahawks are not actively “shopping” Wilson. However, they have begun answering calls from other teams inquiring about a potential trade.

“I was told the Seahawks are not ‘shopping’ Russell Wilson,” Russini tweeted. “But calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered.”

Reports emerged today that the Seahawks are “expected to listen” to as many as four NFL teams with offers for Wilson. The Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints are all reportedly on his list. But it’s unknown whether any of them have made an offer.

Russell Wilson recently complained that the team wasn’t adequately protecting him with the offensive line. Seattle has taken umbrage to Wilson being open about that, and the relationship between the two has reportedly deteriorated.

Wilson is coming off one of the best years of his career, throwing for a career-high 40 touchdowns while leading the Seahawks to a 12-4 record and an NFC West title.

He’s a top-three quarterback in the NFL right now and his value has never been higher. The Seahawks could conceivably get a massive trade haul if they were willing to move him.

But they’d still be giving away the best QB in franchise history and one of the best QBs in the league.

They’re in a tough spot right now – and the NFL draft is only a few weeks away.