DK Metcalf Uses 2 Words To Describe New Scheme

The Seattle Seahawks made a change at offensive coordinator this offseason after bowing out of the 2020 playoffs in the divisional round. Brian Schottenheimer hit the road and Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron came in to take over the position.

Already, the new hire has the endorsement of young, star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf, 23, explained that Waldron has chosen to create a completely new system for the Seahawks that doesn’t just rely on plays that the former Rams assistant used to run in Los Angeles. The Pro Bowl wide receiver called the scheme “very intricate” with “a lot of different new things to learn.”

“It’s a lot of different kinds of routes that people haven’t seen from either team that he’s coached, so I’m just excited to get to work with him,” Metcalf said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and Pro Football Talk.

Earning the respect of Metcalf was a smart move by Waldron when entering his new situation in Seattle. Using him creatively in the Seahawks new scheme will be the next step to implement.

Metcalf has emerged as a star in his first two seasons in the league after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020 on his way to earning a Pro Bowl nod.

With his playmaking ability, Metcalf has established himself as a favorite target of Russell Wilson in a short period of time. However, the Seahawks ranked 17th in yards last season, while coming in at eighth in scoring, despite the dynamic offensive duo.

Waldron has the potential to make Seattle one of the most fearsome offenses in the NFL if he can tap into the talent on the roster. If he’s able to do that, the Seahawks will be in the mix for an NFC West title later this fall.