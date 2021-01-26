D.K. Metcalf Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

D.K. Metcalf and Justin Jefferson are two of the NFL’s brightest young stars at wide receiver. They have some pretty interesting takes on the state of the position right now.

The pair recently appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, with two former top receivers: Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson. During the conversation, they were both asked to rank their current top five wide receivers. Both were in agreement with the top spot.

Atlanta Falcons’ receiver Julio Jones clearly has the utmost respect of other guys at his position. Other receivers have had better seasons in recent years, but both Metcalf and Jefferson have him at No. 1.

The lists share some similarities from there. D.K. ranks himself second, while Jefferson has him fourth. Both have DeAndre Hopkins in the top five (Metcalf has him third, Jefferson fifth), and Davante Adams, who had the best season in the NFL this year, is fourth on Metcalf’s list, and second on Jefferson’s.

D.K. Metcalf has Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs and Tennessee Titans standout A.J. Brown tied for the final spot on his list.

Justin Jefferson rounded out his list with…himself. He slots in at third, in between Adams and Metcalf.

They’re both pretty interesting lists, and quite different than what most people would probably go with for current NFL wide receivers.

[I AM ATHLETE]