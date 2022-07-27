DK Metcalf Not Practicing: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is seeking a new contract and skipped minicamp earlier this offseason. However, he did report to training camp on time.

Metcalf isn't practicing with the team though, at least not yet. He hung out with teammates and was dressed in his practice gear, sans helmet, during today's session, but did not work out.

Is he staging a hold in? Or is he sitting out because he had offseason foot surgery? Maybe both?

Seahawks fans will likely be feeling a lot better when and if Metcalf signs a new deal.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Metcalf has been a star. The onetime second-round pick has not missed a game while catching 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Assuming the two sides work out a deal, Metcalf will be back in a Seahawks uniform this fall. But the longer this drags on, other teams will sniff around more to see if they can possibly trade for the Pro Bowler.