DK Metcalf Reveals Why He Wanted To Run The 100M Dash

DK Metcalf took to the track this weekend at the USA Track & Field Golden Games and turned in a solid showing in the 100-meter dash on Sunday.

Earlier this afternoon, Metcalf turned in a blazing 10.36, which is downright impressive for a 6-foot-3 and 235-pound NFL player. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver kept up with the field for the first half of the race, but was unable to find a second gear in the final 50 meters. He fell to the back of the pack and finished tied for last in his heat.

Although he didn’t qualify for tonight’s final, Metcalf still captivated the sports world on Sunday afternoon. He proved that he could at least hold his own against some of the best sprinters in the country, but also showed just how difficult it is to sprint at an elite level.

Metcalf ran track in high school and had shared that he thought he was fast enough to compete with the best this weekend. After the race he revealed another interesting thought, when Emmanuel Acho approached him and asked why he chose to even enter the race this weekend.

“Myself, everybody else is scared to do it,” the Seahawks wide receiver responded.

I walked up to DK and said, “Ay bro, what you even decide to do this for?” DK Metcalf: “Myself, everybody else is scared to do it.” *mic drop* — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 9, 2021

Metcalf’s performance means that he’ll miss out on qualifying for this summer’s Olympic Trials. After the race, he told NBC Sports that he wanted to test himself, but that he needs to turn his attention to minicamp.

The Seahawks have high hopes for Metcalf in year three, so, at least for now, his sprinting career will take a backseat to football.