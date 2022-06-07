DK Metcalf Reportedly Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are holding mandatory minicamp this week, but wide receiver DK Metcalf is not in attendance.

Metcalf and the Seahawks are currently in contract negotiations. The 2020 Pro Bowler is heading into the final season of his rookie deal.

While Metcalf waits for an agreement, he's staying away from the team and rehabbing his foot in Los Angeles.

There were some rumors earlier this offseason that Metcalf might be available in a trade, but the Seahawks squashed those.

While Metcalf still doesn't have the lucrative long-term contract he wants, the former second-round pick expressed confidence last month that he and the Seahawks would be able to come to terms.

"We're going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years," Metcalf said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Metcalf has not missed a game. He caught 75 passes for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season after posting an 83-1,003-10 receiving line in 2020.