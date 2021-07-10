Every once in a while, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf proves that he’s not human. On Saturday, he gave the NFL world yet another reminder.

The latest workout video from Metcalf shows him performing a single-leg box jump of 42 inches while holding a 15-pound medicine ball. Somehow, he made this drill look so simple.

Metcalf has always been considered an exceptional athlete, but he still finds new ways to leave his fans in awe.

To be honest, it’s hard to explain just how athletic Metcalf is. There are certain things he can do that other athletes can only dream of.

Here’s the latest workout video featuring Metcalf:

DK Metcalf hitting single leg 42” box jump while holding a 15lb medicine ball 😳 @dkm14 (via @tfordfsp1) pic.twitter.com/uSjjFwpOwE — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2021

This workout video led to a bunch of great responses from NFL analysts and fans.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan couldn’t believe what she just saw, as she tweeted “How is this a thing anybody but like Thor can do?”

Other people think Metcalf is just trying to see how far he can go with these incredible workouts. One fan wrote “He’s just bored at this point,” on Twitter.

It won’t be too long until we get to see Metcalf back on the gridiron making absurd plays for the Seahawks. Last season, he had 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.