Doug Baldwin Postgame Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks walks near the bench area during the second half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin celebrated the team's victory over Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Monday night.

After the final whistle was blown, Baldwin posted a cryptic tweet. It was a GIF that might just hint at his true feelings about Wilson.

Baldwin had a really successful run in Seattle, hauling in 493 passes for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns. And yet, it seems like he wasn't always in agreement with his quarterback.

The tweet that Baldwin posted on Monday night generated a lot of strong reactions.

"It seems Russell Wilson might be the greatest argument against the idea that your QB has to be a great leader for your team to win games," one person said. "They all hated him, not just the defense."

Jordan Kaplan tweeted, "So a lot of former Seahawks got beef with Russ or what? Someone please inform me."

"Imagine being a hall of fame QB married to Ciara and this is how your ex teammates think of you," Andrew G. Haubner said. "Russ has gotta be the worst hang of all time lol."

Wilson could ultimately get the last laugh when we eventually revisit the Broncos-Seahawks trade.

For now, the Seahawks get to enjoy Monday night's victory over their former star quarterback.