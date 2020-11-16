Erin Andrews Apologizes For Getting NFL Star’s Name Wrong

D.K. Metcalf is quickly becoming one of the biggest (both literally and figuratively) stars in the National Football League.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is among the best at his position just two seasons into his career. The former Ole Miss Rebels wideout has 43 catches for 788 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Metcalf ranks near the top of the league in many receiving categories (second in yards, second in touchdowns, third in yards per catch).

Still, he’s not a unanimous household name yet. There are still people who get his name wrong from time to time.

Erin Andrews unfortunately got it wrong on Sunday, calling him DJ (and understandable mistake, DK isn’t a common name). She has since apologized profusely.

“Believe me I feel terrible abt this. Which is why I made a big deal of clearing it up. I was sweating like a man after I did it. Hate when that happens,” she tweeted.

Andrews is among the best in the business at what she does. Mistakes happen.

The Seahawks have bigger things to worry about, too.

Seattle lost to Los Angeles, 23-16, on Sunday. The Seahawks are now 6-3 on the season after opening the season with five straight wins.