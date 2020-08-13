ESPN Analyst Rips Seahawks Rookie Who Got Cut Today

Earlier this afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand after he allegedly tried to sneak a woman into the team hotel.

Seattle signed Siverand as an undrafted free agent this year out of Oklahoma State. He lasted just a few months with the organization before a bad decision led to his exit.

As if the getting cut wasn’t bad enough, he had to suffer the humiliation of that story – and the reason for him getting cut – going public. Well, it’s about to get worse.

Analysts from around the sports world have crushed Siverand for jeopardizing his teammates. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick let the young rookie have it with a post on Twitter.

“Rookie. Undrafted. 2k singing bonus. Pandemic. And you think it’s smart to try and sneak a woman into the team hotel wearing team issued gear in training camp and jeopardize your career and maybe the health of yourself and your teammates. Peak 2020. Congrats,” Riddick said.

Siverand reportedly tried to sneak the woman in while she was wearing a Seahawks sweatshirt.

“The woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “It did not work.”

Unfortunately for the young rookie, this story might follow him around for a while.

Seattle made it clear the team isn’t messing around.