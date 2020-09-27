ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Cowboys-Seahawks

On a day with an unusually large number of afternoon games, the Cowboys-Seahawks game looks set to be the cream of the crop.

Fresh off their incredible comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys head to Seattle with tons of confidence. They bring with them a top-10 offense but a defense that has struggled a bit during their 1-1 start.

As for the home team, the Seahawks look like a legit Super Bowl contender already. Their 2-0 start is thanks in large part to yet another great season from Russell Wilson. While there are weaknesses to be exploited on a defense ranked 32nd in yards allowed, they’re more than making up for it on offense.

Another thing the game may showcase is the difference that an elite strong safety will have. The Seahawks paid an arm and a leg to bring All-Pro safety Jamal Adams into the fold. On the other hand, the Cowboys balked at the price of Adams and have been reluctant to entertain the idea of signing former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who is still a free agent.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Cowboys-Seahawks game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Seattle has this game well in hand. The computer model gives the Seahawks a 60.6-percent chance to win their game against the Cowboys.

A win by either team would send a pretty strong statement to the rest of the league. Both teams are expected to be contending for their respective divisions all the way to the end of the season.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.