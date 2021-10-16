ESPN Insider Has Promising Update On Seahawks RB Chris Carson

On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks placed Chris Carson on injured reserve. That sparked a lot of speculation about the star running back’s outlook for the rest of the season.

Fortunately, the latest update on Carson’s neck injury is way more encouraging than Seahawks fans could’ve imagined.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks placed Carson on injured reserve just so he can have ample time to heal from his neck injury. The team doesn’t believe Carson suffered any setbacks in his recovery process.

“Seahawks RB Chris Carson did not experience any setbacks in his recovery from neck injury, I’m told, but since still not 100 percent symptom free, the team wanted to give him more time to heal by putting him on short-term IR,” Fowler reported on Twitter.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson did not experience any setbacks in his recovery from neck injury, I’m told, but since still not 100 percent symptom free, the team wanted to give him more time to heal by putting him on short-term IR. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 16, 2021

Carson was having a nice year before he went down with a neck injury. In four games this season, the former seventh-round pick has 232 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries.

With Carson out for the next three games, the Seahawks will need to rely on Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas to lead their backfield.

Unfortunately for Seattle, Carson isn’t the only key player on offense who’ll miss the next three games. Russell Wilson has also been placed on injured reserve since he’s dealing with a serious finger injury.