ESPN Insider Names 1 ‘Intriguing’ Destination For QB Cam Newton

It’s been over a month since Cam Newton was released by the Panthers. Now in mid-May, he appears no closer to finding a destination.

But in the wake of fellow veteran QBs Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston opting for lower-paying jobs as backups, ESPN’s Field Yates proposed an interesting possible choice. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Yates identified the Seattle Seahawks as a potential fit for the former MVP.

Yates explained that while Russell Wilson has never missed a game, his backup right now is rookie UDFA Anthony Gordon. In the event that the Seahawks do need someone to come in for Wilson, Yates thinks Cam would offer “invaluable insurance.”

It’s an intriguing option to be sure, but one that comes with the risk of not seeing the field. Russell Wilson hasn’t even missed a snap on offense since 2016.

If Cam is willing to go the Dalton/Winston route, Seattle is a fit that intrigues me. Yes, Russell Wilson has never missed a game, but with only UDFA Anthony Gordon on the roster behind him, Cam would provide invaluable insurance if ever needed. He's still a baller. https://t.co/0WXF5DipqA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2020

It could easily behoove Newton to simply wait until training camp and preseason before signing with a team.

If any NFL team loses a quarterback or a crucial backup before the start of the season, Newton could conceivably ride in on his white horse and give that team a ready-to-play starter.

