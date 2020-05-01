The Spun

ESPN Insider Names 2 Teams “Still Interested” In Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider made an appearance on a local radio show, 950 KJR.

During his time on the show, Schneider addressed the potential of re-signing star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. He made it clear the Seahawks have not closed the door on a new deal.

However, months after the close of the 2019 season, Clowney is still looking for a new home. On Friday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini said Seattle isn’t the only team interested.

According to Russini, the Tennessee Titans are still in the market for the former No. 1 overall pick. She said both the Seahawks and Titans have made multiple offers, but “nothing that matches Clowney’s desired price tag.”

Clowney’s initial asking price was said to be around $20 million per season. However, months after the end of the 2019 season, he reportedly hasn’t received an offer anywhere close.

Multiple reports earlier this offseason suggested the Seahawks offered the former No. 1 overall pick around $15-16 million per season.

Earlier this week, Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed raised some concern when he announced that he’ll be wearing the No. 90 jersey for the 2020 season.

Schneider poured some cold water on those rumors though. “I don’t remember approving that yet,” he said.

It looks like the door is still open for a return to Seattle.

