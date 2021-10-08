This past offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was linked to a handful of teams. The 2021 season is still young, but it sounds like a similar situation may unfold next offseason.

During this Friday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN insider Dan Graziano addressed the Seahawks’ 2-3 start to the regular season.

Graziano hinted that “big changes” could be coming soon to Seattle if the team’s struggles continue. However, he did add that Wilson’s recent finger injury could change how the front office handles next offseason.

“I think there’s been a sense all along that if Seattle’s season didn’t go well and there was more Russell Wilson discontent beyond what we saw this past offseason, that it was possible he would not return there next year – they would move on from him, trade him, etc.” Graziano said. “The one thing I don’t think anyone did consider was the possibility their season wouldn’t go well is because Russell Wilson got hurt. If that’s the reason, you wonder how that affects those possibility. But obviously, if this things continues to spiral for Seattle, there could be big changes on that front in the offseason.”

Russell Wilson has been the heart and soul of the Seahawks for the past few seasons. If he does get traded, it would most likely set the franchise back for a few years.

On the flip side, an argument can be made that Wilson’s time in Seattle has run its course. Trading away Wilson for a haul of draft picks could allow Pete Carroll to rebuild his roster.

It’ll be really interesting to see how the Seahawks approach next offseason, that’s for sure.