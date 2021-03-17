ESPN’s Adam Schefter Leaves Door Open For Potential Russell Wilson Trade

While the Chicago Bears have seemingly moved on from their pursuit of Russell Wilson by signing Andy Dalton, there’s a chance the Seattle Seahawks quarterback could still be traded when all is said and done.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up!, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter left the door open on a possible Russell Wilson trade. He said that the Seahawks don’t seem comfortable trading Wilson for a lot of draft picks and getting a new quarterback right now. But he believes that they might be as the NFL Draft gets closer.

“I don’t think it’s done, no,” Schefter said. “I don’t think I’m ready to say Russell Wilson is a Seahawk, will be a Seahawk.”

Schefter even suggested that a Seahawks-Bears trade could still work out with Wilson and Dalton involved. He pointed out that the Seahawks liked Dalton coming out of TCU in 2011 and considered drafting him.

The Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been the subject of trade rumors ever since he made comments about the lack of offensive line protection he was getting. That narrative is only going stronger since the Seahawks whiffed on top offensive line free agents this week.

Wilson is one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the NFL right now. He’s a perennial MVP candidate and a Super Bowl champion. But things could get a lot more difficult for them moving forward if there’s this much animosity.

Whether it’s the Bears or some other NFL team, a Russell Wilson trade would alter the NFL’s balance of power.