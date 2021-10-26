Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About The Seahawks’ Playcalling Tonight

The Seattle Seahawks have faced an uphill battle in the passing game over the last few weeks without Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson under center. Geno Smith has filled in to the best of his ability, but he hasn’t really been able to meet the expectations that the team had coming into the season.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the entire offense labored once again on Monday night.

Seattle welcomed in the New Orleans Saints for the final game of Week 7 and immediately found themselves locked in a rainy, low-scoring battle. Although the conditions were partially to blame for the lack of points, others felt like Pete Carroll’s playcalling had some effect on the Seahawks lackluster performance.

With Smith in at quarterback, Seattle seemed determined to keep the ball on the ground as much possible. Early on in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks had run the ball 28 times, while attempting only 20 passes.

Carroll’s run-pass split may have been excusable given the weather conditions, but it didn’t explain the lack of creativity in the types of plays that Seattle ran. The Seahawks seemed to stick with generic runs up the middle, averaging just barely over three yards per carry.

NFL fans watching the game weren’t impressed with Carroll’s playcalling on Monday and made sure that their thoughts were known on Twitter.

#Seahawks getting some well-earned boos from their home fans. Conservative play calls + conservative fourth-down decisions + wasted timeouts = Classic Carroll ball — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 26, 2021

If this ends up being a lost season for the Seahawks, they could at least humor us by spending like half of a game by throwing to DK on every play — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 26, 2021

Seahawks couldn’t possibly have worse offensive playcalling. — BeatinTheBookie.com™️ (@BeatinTheBookie) October 26, 2021

Take away the big D.K. Metcalf play and Seahawks have 57 total yards. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 26, 2021

Alex Collins is averaging like 2 yards per carry and the #Seahawks run it twice on first and second down? I don't get it… Give me some play-action or some quick game! — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 26, 2021

One of the few plays that did result in a huge success for the Seahawks was a play-action pass to DK Metcalf. Smith connected with the speedy wide receiver for an 84-yard score and one of the few touchdowns in Monday’s game.

The Seahawks managed to stay in the contest with the Saints, but the conservative playcalling was doing the team and its fans a disservice. Seattle is 2-4 through the first six weeks of the season and without its starting quarterback, so there’s very little left to lose by calling a more aggressive game.

Carroll and his staff may have to reevaluate the gameplan this week before the Seahawks are back in action next Sunday.