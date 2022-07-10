Ex-Seahawks Offensive Tackle Was Reportedly Arrested At Airport On Saturday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Duane Brown #76 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Ex-Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle and now NFL free agent Duane Brown was reportedly arrested on Saturday.

Brown was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport this Saturday. He allegedly attempted to make it through TSA with an unloaded gun in his luggage.

Airport officials found the gun during routine luggage screening. The police were called and Brown was later taken into custody.

He's been charged with possession of a concealed firearm.

Brown spent the last five years in Seattle playing for the Seahawks. It's plausible he returns to the team this upcoming season.

The NFL free agent is expected to wait until closer to training camp to make a decision on his future.

The Carolina Panthers are another team that may have interest in the veteran offensive tackle.