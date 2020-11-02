There are times in the NFL where it really seems impossible for a defender to do their job properly. This play from today’s 49ers-Seahawks game is definitely one of those times.

In the second half of the game, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson faked a slide in order to trick the defender. But he moved his head right into the path of 49ers defender Jimmie Ward, who tried tackle him at the waist.

As a result, Jimmie Ward was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for hitting Wilson in the head. 49ers fans were understandably outraged.

“If Russell Wilson wants the protection of a sliding QB that’s given himself up, he should be required to make it plainly obvious that’s what he’s doing,” one fan wrote. “The added fake and last-second slide essentially baits Jimmie Ward into initiating a tackle.”

“In order to be a successful defender in this league, you also have to be an incredible acrobat. This was called an unsportsmanlike after Russell Wilson faked a slide…. Hey the head that you’re trying NOT to hit ISN’T going to be there… JUST KIDDING!!! HERE”S MY HEAD,” wrote another.

They’re not wrong. Wilson is pretty much baiting a defender to hit him in a place that will hurt when he makes a move like that.

The NFL really should crack down on QBs making plays like that. If a QB starts to give himself, he shouldn’t be able to change his mind and still reap the benefits.

What do you think of the Russell Wilson play?