Father Of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap Killed In Accident

The father of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was tragically killed in a traffic accident in South Carolina over the weekend.

Dunlap was struck by a car on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston, according to a report from ABCNews4. The driver involved in the accident was located on scene, and as of now, no charges have been filed.

Dunlap’s family released a statement confirming the sad news through the David Aylor Law Offices.

“It is with sadness we report the passing of Carlos Dunlap Sr. last night. He was a loving father and well-respected community leader. We will miss him dearly,” the statement reads. “North Charleston Police are still investigating the accident. As a close friend of David and David Aylor Law Offices the family has asked us to let others know to please respect his family at this time of grieving and provide them with privacy. If you must, you can contact our offices with any questions.”

Absolutely heartbroken for Carlos. Had the opportunity to meet Mr. Dunlap a few times- will never forget the special moment Los and his Dad shared running onto the field together during Salute to Service. Keeping the entire Dunlap family in my prayers 🙏https://t.co/EnrOO6KrBF — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 24, 2022

Carlos Dunlap Sr. is survived by his wife and three children. Carlos Jr. just finished his first full season with the Seahawks after being traded to Seattle during the 2020 campaign.

Before getting moved, he spent the first 10-plus seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.