The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Father Of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap Killed In Accident

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The father of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was tragically killed in a traffic accident in South Carolina over the weekend.

Dunlap was struck by a car on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston, according to a report from ABCNews4. The driver involved in the accident was located on scene, and as of now, no charges have been filed.

Dunlap’s family released a statement confirming the sad news through the David Aylor Law Offices.

“It is with sadness we report the passing of Carlos Dunlap Sr. last night. He was a loving father and well-respected community leader. We will miss him dearly,” the statement reads. “North Charleston Police are still investigating the accident. As a close friend of David and David Aylor Law Offices the family has asked us to let others know to please respect his family at this time of grieving and provide them with privacy. If you must, you can contact our offices with any questions.”

Carlos Dunlap Sr. is survived by his wife and three children. Carlos Jr. just finished his first full season with the Seahawks after being traded to Seattle during the 2020 campaign.

Before getting moved, he spent the first 10-plus seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.