‘5 Percent Chance’ Antonio Brown Signs With NFC Contender

There’s not a single person in the football community that would discredit Antonio Brown’s talent. He produces at such a high level that it’d be foolish to say he’s not an elite wideout. The main issue though is that his off-field troubles have overshadowed his skillset.

Brown spent most of the 2019 season watching from his couch. Every week there was a troubling story involving the All-Pro wide receiver. It reached the point where even the New England Patriots decided they didn’t want to put up with his baggage.

Earlier this offseason, there were reports floating around about the Seattle Seahawks potentially being a fit for Brown. Judging off the latest update, it doesn’t sound like that pairing will happen.

According to NFL insider John Clayton, he believes there is a five percent chance the Seahawks sign Brown. On the contrary, he does think the front office will heavily consider re-signing Josh Gordon.

Earlier this morning, @JohnClaytonNFL told @dannyoneil and @GallantSays that there's just a 5% chance #Seahawks sign @AB84 However, he says there's an 85% chance they re-sign @JOSH_GORDONXII We continue the wide receiver conversation NOW on @710ESPNSeattle — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) May 27, 2020

Seattle doesn’t need to have interest in Brown for there to be a market. There are plenty of other teams in need of help at wideout, so it only takes one front office to pull the trigger.

Brown was recently seen working out with Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Redskins. Maybe we’ll see him catching passes in the nation’s capital.

It’s also worth noting that league officials haven’t made a final decision regarding its investigation into Brown’s off-field allegations. Even if he does sign with a new team, it’s possible he’ll have to serve a suspension first.