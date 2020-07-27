A Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season.

Chance Warmack, the former 10th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, signed with the Seahawks this past spring. The former Alabama OL spent his first four years in the NFL with the Titans prior to spending two years in Philadelphia. Warmack sat out the 2019 season to improve his health for an eventual return to football.

The Seahawks signed the free agent offensive lineman to a one-year deal this off-season. But Warmack is reportedly foregoing the deal to sit out the 2020 season.

NFL players have been concerned about their health in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warmack is one of two known offensive lineman who have chosen to opt out, following the footsteps of Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

#Seahawks OL Chance Warmack will be taking a voluntary opt-out for this season, source says. The former 10th overall pick, who sat out last season, had signed with Seattle in the spring. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2020

Chance Warmack wasn’t going to play a huge role for the Seahawks this upcoming season. The Alabama alum was projected to serve as a backup guard. Considering he’s coming off an entire missed season, it would’ve taken some time for Warmack to get up to speed.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Warmack. The 28-year-old is nearing the end of his playing days. Considering he already had to take a year off for his health, there’s a chance he’s played his last down in the NFL.

Warmack could try to another NFL comeback following the unprecedented 2020 season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are down an offensive lineman – an already weak position unit for Seattle.