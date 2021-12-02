Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson.

While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.

With no first-round pick to look forward to, the football world is starting to wonder if Russell Wilson will get traded. Earlier this week, ESPN NFL analyst Matt Hasselbeck suggested the New York Giants would be a great landing spot for Wilson.

“How about the New York Giants. All of this talk about there being a change to the front office in New York. Look, the way that Daniel Jones has played – and been injured – and how things have gone there,” he said.

Here’s video of his reasoning.

"How about the Giants as a potential landing spot for Russell Wilson?" —@tthasselbeck thinks New York could suit Russ perfectly 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/saOakg4Dp3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 2, 2021

“There’s some pressure in New York, a market that he would probably like to be in after being in Seattle for so long,” Hasselbeck continued. “So, look, it’s early and I’m sure we’ll talk about it all offseason, but how about the Giants as a potential landing spot?”

There will be plenty of teams interested in Russell Wilson if he hits the trade market. Other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints might need a new quarterback in 2022.

Where will Russell Wilson land next?