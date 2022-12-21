Former Notre Dame Running Back Released By NFL Team

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: An overall view of CenturyLink Field during the playing of the National Anthem at an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. is now looking for a new NFL team.

The Seattle Seahawks waived Jones on Wednesday in order to sign defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by Seattle in October after being released by the New Orleans Saints.

In four games with the Seahawks, Jones carried eight times for 16 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards. He saw his most extensive playing time against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, playing 23 snaps.

Jones also ran for eight yards on two carries and caught a pair of passes in two games with New Orleans earlier this season.

A 2020 graduate of Notre Dame, Jones went undrafted before signing with New Orleans.

He started one game as a rookie, and played a fairly significant role in 2021, appearing in 11 games with four starts and rushing for 142 yards on 54 carries.

The St. Petersburg, Fla. native rushed for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns during his Notre Dame career, with 857 yards and six touchdowns coming as a senior in 2019.