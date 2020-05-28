Former Ohio State Lineman Released By NFL Team Today

The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their backfield last Friday by signing Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal. He’ll join an offense that already features a pair of talented running backs in Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.

Last season, Hyde had over 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns with the Houston Texans. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer should find a solid role for the Ohio State product this fall.

In order for the Seahawks to make room for Hyde, they had to release another former Buckeye. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the team has waived offensive guard Demetrius Knox with a failed physical designation.

Knox signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. He ended up on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury in the second week of the preseason.

Since he’s still fairly young at 24 years old, Knox should find another team to call home this offseason.

Knox was an impact player at Ohio State, as he played in 41 total games. He was on the team that won the national championship against Oregon in 2015.

Seattle improved its offensive line during the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting Damien Lewis from LSU. That move most likely made it easier for the front office to part ways with Knox.